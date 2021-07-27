Dr. Sandra Swantek, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Swantek is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sandra Swantek, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Sandra Swantek, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Saint Louis University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Rush Oak Park Hospital and Rush University Medical Center.
Rush University Senior Care1725 W Harrison St Ste 955, Chicago, IL 60612 Directions (312) 942-7030
- Rush Oak Park Hospital
- Rush University Medical Center
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- Psychiatry
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1639169279
- Northwestern University School Med
- Saint Louis University School of Medicine
- Michigan State University
- Psychiatry
Dr. Swantek has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Swantek accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Swantek has seen patients for Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Swantek on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Swantek. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Swantek.
