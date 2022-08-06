Overview

Dr. Sandra Sulik, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Fayetteville, NY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Saint Joseph's Hospital Health Center.



Dr. Sulik works at St. Joseph's Physicians in Fayetteville, NY with other offices in Syracuse, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.