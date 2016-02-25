See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Pittsburgh, PA
Overview

Dr. Sandra Sobel, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO and is affiliated with Upmc East and Upmc Mercy.

Dr. Sobel works at Summon Health in Pittsburgh, PA. They are accepting new patients.

Locations

  1. 1
    Summon Health
    128 N Craig St Ste 215A, Pittsburgh, PA 15213 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (412) 278-7960
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Upmc East
  • Upmc Mercy

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoporosis
Vitamin D Deficiency
Diabetes Counseling
Osteoporosis
Vitamin D Deficiency
Diabetes Counseling

Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 4 ratings
Patient Ratings (4)
5 Star
(4)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Sandra Sobel, MD

Specialties
  • Internal Medicine
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1851550891
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Sandra Sobel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sobel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Sobel has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Sobel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

4 patients have reviewed Dr. Sobel. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sobel.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sobel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sobel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

