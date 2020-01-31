Overview

Dr. Sandra Smith, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Rio Rancho, NM. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEVADA AT LAS VEGAS and is affiliated with Lovelace Westside Hospital.



Dr. Smith works at Rio Rancho in Rio Rancho, NM with other offices in Albuquerque, NM. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.