Dr. Sandra Sexson, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Sandra Sexson, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Child Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSISSIPPI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center.
AU Medical Center (Outpatient Psychiatry)997 Saint Sebastian Way Ste EG-3024, Augusta, GA 30912 Directions
About Dr. Sandra Sexson, MD
- Psychiatry
- 51 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1326159377
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSISSIPPI / MEDICAL CENTER
- Child Psychiatry and Psychiatry
- Augusta University Medical Center
Dr. Sexson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Sexson using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Sexson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sexson has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sexson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sexson has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sexson.
