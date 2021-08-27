Dr. Sandra Schultz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schultz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sandra Schultz, MD
Overview
Dr. Sandra Schultz, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Gastonia, NC. They specialize in General Surgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Univ of WI Med Sch and is affiliated with Atrium Health Cleveland and Caromont Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Carolina's Breast & General Surgery Center1038 X RAY DR, Gastonia, NC 28054 Directions (704) 691-7328
Hospital Affiliations
- Atrium Health Cleveland
- Caromont Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Schultz is very passionate about her job as a doctor and a surgeon. She listens to the questions you have and gives an answer that you will understand. I would highly recommend Dr Schulz.
About Dr. Sandra Schultz, MD
- General Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1972569069
Education & Certifications
- Visiting Fellow Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center
- Strong Mem Hsp University Rochester
- Strong Meml Hosp U Rochester
- Univ of WI Med Sch
- University of Wisconsin / Madison
- General Surgery
Dr. Schultz works at
