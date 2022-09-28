Overview

Dr. Sandra Schuldheisz, MD is a Pulmonologist in Somerset, KY. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Pulmonology. They graduated from UNIV OF ND SCH OF MED AND HLTH SCI and is affiliated with Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital, Russell County Hospital, Saint Joseph London and Wayne County Hospital.



Dr. Schuldheisz works at The Lung & Sleep Disorder Institute in Somerset, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Wheezing, Shortness of Breath and Low Blood Oxygen Level along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.