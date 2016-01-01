Dr. Sandra Savage, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Savage is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sandra Savage, DO
Overview
Dr. Sandra Savage, DO is an Occupational Medicine Specialist in Madison, IN.
Dr. Savage works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Baptist Health Urgent Care - Madison311 E Clifty Dr, Madison, IN 47250 Directions (812) 274-2742
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Floyd
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Savage?
About Dr. Sandra Savage, DO
- Occupational Medicine
- English
- 1518395334
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Savage has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Savage has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Savage works at
Dr. Savage has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Savage.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Savage, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Savage appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.