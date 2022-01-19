Overview

Dr. Sandra Sacks, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Middletown, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Garnet Health Medical Center.



Dr. Sacks works at CRYSTAL RUN HEALTH CARE in Middletown, NY with other offices in West Nyack, NY and Rock Hill, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Reduction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.