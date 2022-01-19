Dr. Sandra Sacks, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sacks is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sandra Sacks, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Sandra Sacks, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Middletown, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Garnet Health Medical Center.
Locations
Nemg Internal Medicine95 Crystal Run Rd, Middletown, NY 10941 Directions (845) 703-6999Monday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
Crystal Run Healthcare2 Centerock Rd, West Nyack, NY 10994 Directions (845) 703-6999
Crystal Run Healthcare Physicians Llp61 Emerald Pl, Rock Hill, NY 12775 Directions (845) 794-6999
Ormc707 E Main St, Middletown, NY 10940 Directions (845) 333-1000Tuesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Garnet Health Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Sandra Sacks expertly snd carefully performed surgery with an all female surgical team including a femal anesthesiologist. Excellent doctor highly recommended five stars ??
About Dr. Sandra Sacks, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1134198880
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Plastic Surgery
Dr. Sacks has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sacks accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sacks has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sacks has seen patients for Breast Reduction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sacks on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Sacks. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sacks.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sacks, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sacks appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.