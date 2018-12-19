Dr. Sandra Rygg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rygg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sandra Rygg, MD
Overview
Dr. Sandra Rygg, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Greensburg, PA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 410 Dallas Rd Ste 1B, Greensburg, PA 15601 Directions (412) 366-1322
- 2 3824 Northern Pike Ste 800, Monroeville, PA 15146 Directions (412) 372-0645
-
3
Upmc Obgyn Mvl Suite 401125 Daugherty Dr Ste 401, Monroeville, PA 15146 Directions (412) 372-0645
Hospital Affiliations
- Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
She is excellent and very thorough!!
About Dr. Sandra Rygg, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 34 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS
