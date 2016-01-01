Dr. Sandra Ruby, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ruby is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sandra Ruby, MD
Overview
Dr. Sandra Ruby, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Westminster, MD. They specialize in Neurology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIV OF MD SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Carroll Hospital Center and Sinai Hospital of Baltimore.
Dr. Ruby works at
Locations
-
1
Carroll Health Group-Neurology193 Stoner Ave Ste 320, Westminster, MD 21157 Directions (410) 871-2204
Hospital Affiliations
- Carroll Hospital Center
- Sinai Hospital of Baltimore
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ruby?
About Dr. Sandra Ruby, MD
- Neurology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1104966803
Education & Certifications
- UNIV OF MD SCH OF MED
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ruby has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ruby accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ruby has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ruby works at
Dr. Ruby has seen patients for Migraine, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Tremor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ruby on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Ruby. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ruby.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ruby, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ruby appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.