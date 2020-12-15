Dr. Sandra Rojas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rojas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sandra Rojas, MD
Overview
Dr. Sandra Rojas, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Colegio Mayor De Nuestra Senora Del Rosario, Facultad De Medicina.
Dr. Rojas works at
Locations
Neurosurgery & Spine Consultants4611 Centerview, San Antonio, TX 78228 Directions (210) 255-8935
Alamo Brain and Spine555 E Basse Rd Ste 117, San Antonio, TX 78209 Directions (210) 805-9800
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Locals (any local)
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
1 visit via zoom / doc see.me. One in person visit as a follow up to virtual. 3 pain management visits. 2 for injections one for radio frequency ablation yesterday 12/14/2020. Do your homework folks. With YouTube and search engines plus what office scheduling advises you should be informed and have everything in order well in advance. Doctors are very busy people. Have your insurance, EOB, history, current meds and a list of questions. Instead of playing video games or watching stupid Netflix do your part. I have found Dr Rojas very kind and caring. During our first virtual meeting she had obviously done her homework and knew who I was personally and medically. Dr Rojas understands what you are going thru and guides you every step. During procedures she advises overall what she will do at the beginning and at each step gives you a clear “warning” what is about to happen. So glad I found her as I was concerned about my future
About Dr. Sandra Rojas, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 29 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Colegio Mayor De Nuestra Senora Del Rosario, Facultad De Medicina
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rojas has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rojas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rojas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rojas works at
Dr. Rojas has seen patients for Back Pain, Chronic Neck Pain and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rojas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rojas speaks Spanish.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Rojas. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rojas.
