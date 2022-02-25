Dr. Sandra Rodriguez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rodriguez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sandra Rodriguez, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sandra Rodriguez, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Cardiology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology. They graduated from SCHOOL OF MEDICINE JUAN N. CORPAS and is affiliated with Alliancehealth Ponca City, Baptist Health - Fort Smith, Integris Baptist Medical Center, Mercy Hospital Fort Smith, Northeastern Health System, Saint Francis Hospital and Stillwater Medical Center.
Dr. Rodriguez works at
Locations
1
Comprhensive Petct Center of Oklahoma3400 NW Expressway Ste 200, Oklahoma City, OK 73112 Directions (405) 713-9900
2
Amg St John Cardiology3460 E Frank Phillips Blvd, Bartlesville, OK 74006 Directions (405) 713-9900Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
3
Gerkin Ben DDS6130 S Maplewood Ave Ste E, Tulsa, OK 74136 Directions (918) 984-3100
4
Oklahoma Heart Institute1265 S Utica Ave Ste 300, Tulsa, OK 74104 Directions (918) 592-0999
Hospital Affiliations
- Alliancehealth Ponca City
- Baptist Health - Fort Smith
- Integris Baptist Medical Center
- Mercy Hospital Fort Smith
- Northeastern Health System
- Saint Francis Hospital
- Stillwater Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Rodriguez was, as always, very thorough and thoughtful. I would highly recommend her.
About Dr. Sandra Rodriguez, MD
- Cardiology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1487852422
Education & Certifications
- SCHOOL OF MEDICINE JUAN N. CORPAS
- Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
