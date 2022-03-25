Dr. Sandra Reed, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reed is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sandra Reed, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sandra Reed, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Atlanta, GA.
Dr. Reed works at
Locations
-
1
Emory University Hospital Midtown550 Peachtree St NE, Atlanta, GA 30308 Directions (404) 778-3401
-
2
Emory Clinic Nephrology1365 Clifton Rd NE Bldg A, Atlanta, GA 30322 Directions (404) 778-3401
Hospital Affiliations
- Emory University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Reed?
She was attentive, thorough and incredibly knowledgeable.
About Dr. Sandra Reed, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1629023494
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Reed has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Reed accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Reed has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Reed works at
Dr. Reed has seen patients for Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, Pap Smear and Cervicitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Reed on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Reed. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reed.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reed, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reed appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.