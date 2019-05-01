Overview

Dr. Sandra Osswald, MD is a Dermatologist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with University Hospital - University Health System.



Dr. Osswald works at UTH Mays Cancer Center/Md Anderson- Dermatology in San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Rash, Shingles and Seborrheic Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.