Dr. Sandra Noriega, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sandra Noriega, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Corpus Christi, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Corpus Christi Medical Center - Bay Area.
Dr. Noriega works at
Locations
Coastal Bend Womens Center7121 S Padre Island Dr Ste 200, Corpus Christi, TX 78412 Directions (361) 268-3956
Hospital Affiliations
- Corpus Christi Medical Center - Bay Area
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Noriega is seriously the best of the BEST! She accepted me as a transfer from Laredo so I could attempt a VBAC. Although I ended up having to have a C Section, commuting two and a half hours to Corpus Christi for my appointments was absolutely worth it! She is extremely knowledgeable and was so compassionate. She takes her time with you and really listens to your concerns. Now that she delivered my baby and we’re back in Laredo, Dr Noriega and the staff at Coastal Bend Women’s Center will be greatly missed! If I have another baby, we’re definitely commuting to Corpus to see her again!
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 34 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Tuft's Univ Sch Of Med At Bayside Med Ctr
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL
Dr. Noriega has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Noriega accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Noriega has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Noriega has seen patients for Vaginal Delivery and VBAC, Amniocentesis and Gonorrhea Infections, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Noriega on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Noriega. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Noriega.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Noriega, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Noriega appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.