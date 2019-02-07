Dr. Sandra Muoghalu, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Muoghalu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sandra Muoghalu, DDS
Overview
Dr. Sandra Muoghalu, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Marshfield, MO.
Dr. Muoghalu works at
Locations
-
1
Marshfield Family Dental Care1100 Spur Dr Ste 30, Marshfield, MO 65706 Directions (417) 218-3565Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 3:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Muoghalu?
Very good job
About Dr. Sandra Muoghalu, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- Female
- 1215995683
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Muoghalu has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Muoghalu accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Muoghalu using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Muoghalu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Muoghalu works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Muoghalu. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Muoghalu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Muoghalu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Muoghalu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.