Dr. Sandra Montezuma, MD
Dr. Sandra Montezuma, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Minneapolis, MN. They graduated from MEMORIAL HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF RADIOLOGIC TECHNOLOGY and is affiliated with M Health Fairview University of Minnesota Medical Center - West Bank.
University of Minnesota516 Delaware St Se, Minneapolis, MN 55455 Directions (612) 624-9943
Mmc 480420 Delaware St SE # B435, Minneapolis, MN 55455 Directions (612) 625-4400
Hospital Affiliations
- M Health Fairview University of Minnesota Medical Center - West Bank
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Dr Montezuma gave a quick and thorough exam and explained everything. She is a part of an excellent team of professionals.
- Massachusetts Eye and Ear Infirmary
- Fundacion Oftalmologica De Santander/ Clinca Carlos Ardila Lulle/ / Universidad Industrial De Santander|Massachusetts Eye and Ear Infirmary
- Brigham and Womens Hospital
- MEMORIAL HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF RADIOLOGIC TECHNOLOGY
Dr. Montezuma has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Montezuma accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Montezuma has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Montezuma has seen patients for Retinal Dystrophy, Allergic Conjunctivitis and Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Montezuma on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Montezuma. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Montezuma.
