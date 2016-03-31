Overview

Dr. Sandra Montezuma, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Minneapolis, MN. They graduated from MEMORIAL HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF RADIOLOGIC TECHNOLOGY and is affiliated with M Health Fairview University of Minnesota Medical Center - West Bank.



Dr. Montezuma works at University of Minnesota School of Medicine in Minneapolis, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Retinal Dystrophy, Allergic Conjunctivitis and Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.