Dr. Sandra Montes, DDS
Overview
Dr. Sandra Montes, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Albuquerque, NM.
Dr. Montes works at
Locations
Bear Canyon Family Dentistry7007 Wyoming Blvd NE Ste B2, Albuquerque, NM 87109 Directions (505) 370-1647Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 2:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
Ratings & Reviews
Luckily short visit with her this time but I would recommend her!
About Dr. Sandra Montes, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- Female
Frequently Asked Questions
