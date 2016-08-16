Dr. Sandra Mazzoni, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mazzoni is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sandra Mazzoni, DO
Overview
Dr. Sandra Mazzoni, DO is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Cleveland, OH.
Locations
Cleveland Clinic Main Campus9500 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44195 Directions (216) 353-0182Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
She provides excellent care and I am at ease with her when discussing my health issues.
About Dr. Sandra Mazzoni, DO
- Hematology & Oncology
- English
- Female
- 1902218829
Education & Certifications
- Hematology and Internal Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Mazzoni. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mazzoni.
