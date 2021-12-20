Overview

Dr. Sandra Mason, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center.



Dr. Mason works at HEALTH CARE ASSOCIATES in Boston, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, Fetal Cardiac Monitoring and Pregnancy Ultrasound along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.