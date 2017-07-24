Overview

Dr. Sandra Marshall, MD is a Dermatologist in Huntington, WV. They specialize in Dermatology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from MARSHALL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Cabell Huntington Hospital and St. Mary's Medical Center.



Dr. Marshall works at Marshall Health in Huntington, WV. They frequently treat conditions like Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema), Dermatitis and Shingles along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.