Dr. Sandra Marshall, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sandra Marshall, MD is a Dermatologist in Huntington, WV. They specialize in Dermatology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from MARSHALL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Cabell Huntington Hospital and St. Mary's Medical Center.
Dr. Marshall works at
Locations
-
1
Himg Dme5170 US Route 60, Huntington, WV 25705 Directions (304) 528-4600Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 12:45pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Cabell Huntington Hospital
- St. Mary's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
She was very patient! She took time to find the cause if a rash I'd had a while, then took me into the lab, to show it to me under a microscope! Great "bedside" manner! Wonderful knowledge!
About Dr. Sandra Marshall, MD
- Dermatology
- 29 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- MARSHALL UNIVERSITY
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Marshall has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Marshall accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Marshall has seen patients for Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema), Dermatitis and Shingles, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Marshall on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Marshall. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marshall.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Marshall, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Marshall appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.