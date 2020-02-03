Dr. Sandra Lombardo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lombardo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Offers telehealth
Dr. Sandra Lombardo, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in New Milford, CT. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE and is affiliated with Danbury Hospital.
Western Connecticut Medical Group General Surgery21 Elm St, New Milford, CT 06776 Directions (860) 210-5300Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 7:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Danbury Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
Dr Lombardo is a fierce advocate for her patients
About Dr. Sandra Lombardo, MD
- 39 years of experience
- English, Italian
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Lombardo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lombardo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lombardo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lombardo has seen patients for Neutropenia, Anemia and Breast Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lombardo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Lombardo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lombardo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lombardo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lombardo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.