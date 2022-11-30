Dr. Sandra Lee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sandra Lee, MD
Overview
Dr. Sandra Lee, MD is a Dermatologist in Upland, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 55 years of experience, and is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. They graduated from Universiti Malaya, Faculti Perubatan and is affiliated with San Antonio Regional Hospital.
Dr. Lee works at
Locations
-
1
Skin Physicians and Surgeons Medical Group Inc.859 E Foothill Blvd Ste B, Upland, CA 91786 Directions (909) 981-8929
Hospital Affiliations
- San Antonio Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lee?
I am trying to get my 58 yr old son in to see her . My name is Kay Bastasini and I called yesterday and left a voice mail. He needs a consultation session to look at all these cancer growths on him in various places to include the ear …To the extent he now has an open wound on his back . They are up and down h8s back and legs also .please call , Kay Bastasini , Steve’s mother . I will pay the fee 9ver the phone .please give me a day he can come in . He has a 17 yr Old and 19 yr old he takes care of . He is 58 yrs old and one can imagine the mental toll this has in him. Please call me so I can get him in to you Dr Lee … Thank you .
About Dr. Sandra Lee, MD
- Dermatology
- 55 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1235252289
Education & Certifications
- SUNY Dwnst Med College
- SUNY Dwnst University Kings Hospital
- Booth Meml Med Center
- Universiti Malaya, Faculti Perubatan
- Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lee has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lee accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lee works at
Dr. Lee has seen patients for Ringworm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lee speaks Spanish.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.