Dr. Sandra Kwak, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
2.5 (34)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Sandra Kwak, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.

Dr. Kwak works at SANDRA S KWAK MD in Newport Beach, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Hypothyroidism, Thyroid Goiter and Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Sandra S Kwak MD
    520 Superior Ave Ste 310, Newport Beach, CA 92663 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 650-0616

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Hoag Hospital Newport Beach

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hypothyroidism
Thyroid Goiter
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Hashimoto's Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Subacute Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia (CAH) Chevron Icon
Congenital Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Conn's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Familial Hypercholesterolemia Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Hyperaldosteronism Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Multiple Endocrine Neoplasia Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Delta Health System
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • MultiPlan
    • Self Pay

    Feb 09, 2017
    Dr. Kwak is great. She has been treating me for Thyroid Cancer. Her guidance has been thoughtful, constructive, and put me at ease. Her confidence made me feel very good about my treatment. She is very organized and gives you the tools to keep your treatment organized as well. Very good experience in a difficult time.
    Lauren in Laguna Niguel, CA — Feb 09, 2017
    About Dr. Sandra Kwak, MD

    Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    19 years of experience
    English
    1316011364
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sandra Kwak, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kwak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kwak has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kwak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kwak works at SANDRA S KWAK MD in Newport Beach, CA. View the full address on Dr. Kwak’s profile.

    Dr. Kwak has seen patients for Hypothyroidism, Thyroid Goiter and Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kwak on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    34 patients have reviewed Dr. Kwak. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kwak.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kwak, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kwak appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

