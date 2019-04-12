Overview

Dr. Sandra Kuniyoshi, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Mesa, AZ. They specialize in Neurology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from CLEVELAND STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Banner Desert Medical Center.



Dr. Kuniyoshi works at Banner Health Clinic Neurology And Neurosurgery in Mesa, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.