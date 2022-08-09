See All Plastic Surgeons in Westborough, MA
Dr. Sandra Kristiansen, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4 (31)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Sandra Kristiansen, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Westborough, MA. They completed their fellowship with Southwestern Med Ctr

Dr. Kristiansen works at Adonis MD Cosmetic Surgery Ctr in Westborough, MA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Adonismd Cosmetic Surgery Center
    24 Lyman St Ste 160, Westborough, MA 01581 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (508) 870-5900

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acidosis
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Buttock Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.0
Average provider rating
Based on 31 ratings
Patient Ratings (31)
5 Star
(22)
4 Star
(2)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(7)
About Dr. Sandra Kristiansen, MD

Specialties
  • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Languages Spoken
  • English, Portuguese and Spanish
NPI Number
  • 1023198405
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Southwestern Med Ctr
Residency
  • Lincoln Medical and Mental Health Center
Internship
  • Lincoln Med Center Ny
Board Certifications
  • Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Sandra Kristiansen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kristiansen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Kristiansen has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Kristiansen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Kristiansen works at Adonis MD Cosmetic Surgery Ctr in Westborough, MA. View the full address on Dr. Kristiansen’s profile.

31 patients have reviewed Dr. Kristiansen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kristiansen.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kristiansen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kristiansen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

