Dr. Sandra Kristiansen, MD
Overview
Dr. Sandra Kristiansen, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Westborough, MA. They completed their fellowship with Southwestern Med Ctr
Dr. Kristiansen works at
Locations
Adonismd Cosmetic Surgery Center24 Lyman St Ste 160, Westborough, MA 01581 Directions (508) 870-5900
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Great experience! Súper profesional and knowledgeable team. They really made me feel comfortable and safe! Loved my results!
About Dr. Sandra Kristiansen, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English, Portuguese and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Southwestern Med Ctr
- Lincoln Medical and Mental Health Center
- Lincoln Med Center Ny
- Internal Medicine
