Dr. Sandra Kopp, MD

Dermatology
4 (9)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Sandra Kopp, MD is a Dermatologist in New York, NY. 

Dr. Kopp works at Schweiger Dermatology - Financial District in New York, NY with other offices in Cherry Hill, NJ and Hoboken, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Hair Loss, Hives and Acne along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Financial District
    65 Broadway Ste 1800, New York, NY 10006 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (646) 665-3634
    Monday
    7:30am - 6:30pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 7:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Nova Dermatology
    455 ROUTE 70 W, Cherry Hill, NJ 08002 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (856) 520-8331
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
  3. 3
    Schweiger Dermatology - Hoboken
    2 Hudson Pl Ste 101, Hoboken, NJ 07030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 731-4240

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hair Loss
Hives
Acne
Hair Loss
Hives
Acne

Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Chickenpox Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Dandruff Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dandruff
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Fungal Infections Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Kaposi's Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Microdermabrasion Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Parapsoriasis Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Pemphigus Chevron Icon
Pilonidal Cyst Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scabies
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Allergy Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sunburn
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Independence Blue Cross
    • Meritain Health
    • MultiPlan
    • Nippon Life Benefits
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Dec 13, 2021
    First appointment and it went very well. My husband is also a patient and she made his procedure as comfortable as possible. She is very thorough with skin checks . The staff at the office is very friendly and professional. Dr Kopp is an excellent dermatologist.
    Eileen and Paul Thedinga — Dec 13, 2021
    About Dr. Sandra Kopp, MD

    • Dermatology
    • English
    • 1447552948
    Education & Certifications

    • Lehigh University
    • Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sandra Kopp, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kopp is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kopp has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kopp has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kopp has seen patients for Hair Loss, Hives and Acne, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kopp on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Kopp. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kopp.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kopp, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kopp appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

