Dr. Sandra Kopp, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Sandra Kopp, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Sandra Kopp, MD is a Dermatologist in New York, NY.
Dr. Kopp works at
Financial District65 Broadway Ste 1800, New York, NY 10006 Directions (646) 665-3634Monday7:30am - 6:30pmTuesday7:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 7:00pmThursday8:00am - 7:30pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Nova Dermatology455 ROUTE 70 W, Cherry Hill, NJ 08002 Directions (856) 520-8331Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Schweiger Dermatology - Hoboken2 Hudson Pl Ste 101, Hoboken, NJ 07030 Directions (201) 731-4240
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Health Net
- Humana
- Independence Blue Cross
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- Nippon Life Benefits
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
How was your appointment with Dr. Kopp?
First appointment and it went very well. My husband is also a patient and she made his procedure as comfortable as possible. She is very thorough with skin checks . The staff at the office is very friendly and professional. Dr Kopp is an excellent dermatologist.
- Dermatology
- English
- 1447552948
- Lehigh University
- Dermatology
Dr. Kopp has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kopp accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kopp has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kopp has seen patients for Hair Loss, Hives and Acne, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kopp on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Kopp. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kopp.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kopp, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kopp appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.