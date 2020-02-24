Overview

Dr. Sandra Klein, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Barnes Jewish Hospital and Barnes-jewish West County Hospital.



Dr. Klein works at Champaign Dental Group in Saint Louis, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot, Limb Pain and Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.