Dr. Sandra Klein, MD
Dr. Sandra Klein, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Barnes Jewish Hospital and Barnes-jewish West County Hospital.
Dr. Klein works at
Locations
Center for Advanced Medicine - South County - Allergies & Immunology5201 Mid America Plz, Saint Louis, MO 63129 Directions (314) 514-3500Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Barnes Jewish Hospital
- Barnes-jewish West County Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Great. Dr. Klein repaired a botched surgery from a foot Dr. Did an awesome job.
About Dr. Sandra Klein, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 22 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Klein has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot, Limb Pain and Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Klein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
