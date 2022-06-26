Overview

Dr. Sandra Kaplan, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY / BOWMAN GRAY SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Kaplan works at Consultant In Pain Management in Chattanooga, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Migraine, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.