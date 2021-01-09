Overview

Dr. Sandra Johnson, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Columbia, MO. They graduated from Boston University School of Med/Boston Med Ctr and is affiliated with University Of Missouri Health Care.



Dr. Johnson works at University Of Missouri Health Care in Columbia, MO with other offices in Tampa, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Paracentesis of Anterior Eye along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.