Dr. Sandra Holloway, MD
Dr. Sandra Holloway, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Bend, OR. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University of Kansas School of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Charles Bend, St. Charles Prineville and St. Charles Redmond.
1
Eastside Clinic1501 NE Medical Center Dr, Bend, OR 97701 Directions (541) 382-4900
2
Redmond Clinic865 Sw Veterans Way, Redmond, OR 97756 Directions (541) 382-2811
3
Bend Surgery Center1303 NE Cushing Dr Ste 200, Bend, OR 97701 Directions (541) 318-0858
- 4 1247 NE Medical Center Dr, Bend, OR 97701 Directions (541) 706-5777
- St. Charles Bend
- St. Charles Prineville
- St. Charles Redmond
I have a special medical condition that requires me to have annual colonoscopies. Dr. Holloway has been a fantastic physician Who has performed over 10 colonoscopies for me and taken out over 150 polyps! She’ll get the job done right!
- Gastroenterology
- 38 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1902898729
- University Of Oklahoma Health Science Center Gastroenterology
- U/ok Health Science Center Program
- University Of Oklahoma Health Science Center Internal Med
- University of Kansas School of Medicine
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Holloway speaks Spanish.
