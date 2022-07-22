Overview

Dr. Sandra Holloway, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Bend, OR. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University of Kansas School of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Charles Bend, St. Charles Prineville and St. Charles Redmond.



Dr. Holloway works at Summit Health in Bend, OR with other offices in Redmond, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroparesis, Hemorrhoids, Diverticulitis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.