Dr. Hoffmann has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sandra Hoffmann, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sandra Hoffmann, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Kansas School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital South, SSM Health St. Clare Hospital - Fenton, SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital - St. Louis, St. Luke's Hospital and Ste Genevieve County Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Hoffmann works at
Locations
Univ. Internists of St Louis Inc.5000 Cedar Plaza Pkwy Ste 220, Saint Louis, MO 63128 Directions (314) 845-9010
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Hospital South
- SSM Health St. Clare Hospital - Fenton
- SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital - St. Louis
- St. Luke's Hospital
- Ste Genevieve County Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Hoffman is the best at what she does and so is Kim. But the rest of the staff are rude and lazy. They never answer the phone and act like you are really an intrusion on their time. She’d be doing her practice wonders if she replaced them with smiling helpful people
About Dr. Sandra Hoffmann, MD
- Rheumatology
- 47 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
- Boston U Med Ctr
- Carney Hospital
- University of Kansas School of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
