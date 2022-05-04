Overview

Dr. Sandra Hirsch, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They completed their residency with Flushing Hospital Medical Center|New York Hospital Medical Center of Queens



Dr. Hirsch works at Block Mark S in Boca Raton, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.