Overview

Dr. Sandra Herrera, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in Austin, TX. They graduated from University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston School of Medicine and is affiliated with St. David's North Austin Medical Center, St. David's Medical Center and St. David's South Austin Medical Center.



Dr. Herrera works at Austin Maternal Fetal Medicine - Renfert Way in Austin, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Pregnancy Ultrasound, Fetal Cardiac Monitoring and Gestational Diabetes along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.