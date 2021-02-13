Overview

Dr. Sandra Henderson, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Fort Collins, CO. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Medical Center Of The Rockies and Poudre Valley Hospital.



Dr. Henderson works at Associates In Family Medicine in Fort Collins, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.