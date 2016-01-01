Dr. Sandra Harris, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Harris is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sandra Harris, MD
Overview
Dr. Sandra Harris, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Aurora, IL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Rush Copley Medical Center.
Dr. Harris works at
Locations
Advocate Medical Group - Sequoia - Internal Medicine2285 Sequoia Dr, Aurora, IL 60506 Directions (630) 264-8842
Advocate Medical Group - Rush Copley Campus - Ob/Gyne2040 Ogden Ave Ste 111, Aurora, IL 60504 Directions (630) 264-8840
Hospital Affiliations
- Rush Copley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Sandra Harris, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1861410268
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Harris has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Harris accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Harris has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Harris. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harris.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Harris, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Harris appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted.