Dr. Sandra Hannegan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hannegan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sandra Hannegan, MD
Overview
Dr. Sandra Hannegan, MD is a Dermatologist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Dermatology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA.
Dr. Hannegan works at
Locations
-
1
Lowcountry Dermatology Associates8 Farmfield Ave Ste D, Charleston, SC 29407 Directions (843) 556-7251
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hannegan?
I have been very self conscious about my hair as it has been thinning a lot! Dr. Hannegan prescribed a lotion for my hair and a shampoo and conditioner! I do not have one piece of hair come out in my comb and already I see such a difference! I have regained my confidence and am no longer self conscious about my hair! My friends and family have noticed a difference as well! I have gone to Dr. Hannegan for many years and trust her 100 percent in everything she says!
About Dr. Sandra Hannegan, MD
- Dermatology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1710076294
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hannegan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hannegan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hannegan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hannegan works at
Dr. Hannegan has seen patients for Intertrigo, Contact Dermatitis and Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hannegan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Hannegan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hannegan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hannegan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hannegan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.