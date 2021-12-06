Dr. Sandra Hall, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hall is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sandra Hall, MD
Overview
Dr. Sandra Hall, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Wilmington, NC. They completed their residency with Medical College Of Virginia
Dr. Hall works at
Locations
1
OB/GYN on 17th Street1802 S 17th St, Wilmington, NC 28401 Directions (910) 343-1031
2
Wilmington Health - Wilmington - Midtown - OB/GYN1124 Gallery Park Ln Fl 2, Wilmington, NC 28412 Directions (910) 507-1754
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MedCost
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I never feel rushed with Dr.Hall and she always talks about my lifestyle and health habits not just OB topics.
About Dr. Sandra Hall, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Spanish
- Female
- 1275643686
Education & Certifications
- Medical College Of Virginia
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center
