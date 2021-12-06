Overview

Dr. Sandra Hall, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Wilmington, NC. They completed their residency with Medical College Of Virginia



Dr. Hall works at CAROLINA OB GYN in Wilmington, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Pap Smear Abnormalities, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.