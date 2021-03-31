Dr. Hah has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sandra Hah, MD
Dr. Sandra Hah, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER.
WellPsyche Medical Group801 S Grand Ave Ste 475, Los Angeles, CA 90017 Directions
Dr. Hah has been taking care of me for 3 yrs now, follow up every 3 months. She is such a great psychiatrist, very thorough with everything about her patient's well being. Her medication management is also wonderful, I've been able to wean down some meds under her care/guideline. I'm now much better than 3 years ago, physically and mentally. Dr. Hah is the best.
About Dr. Sandra Hah, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 17 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, Forensic Psychiatry and Psychiatry
