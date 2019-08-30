Overview

Dr. Sandra Gold, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Carrollton, TX. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Carrollton Regional Medical Center, Medical City Plano and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano.



Dr. Gold works at Footcare Pa in Carrollton, TX with other offices in Plano, TX and Frisco, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Bunion, Hammer Toe and Foot Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.