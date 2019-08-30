See All Podiatric Surgeons in Carrollton, TX
Dr. Sandra Gold, DPM

Podiatric Surgery
2.5 (31)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Sandra Gold, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Carrollton, TX. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Carrollton Regional Medical Center, Medical City Plano and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano.

Dr. Gold works at Footcare Pa in Carrollton, TX with other offices in Plano, TX and Frisco, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Bunion, Hammer Toe and Foot Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Footcare PA
    4333 N Josey Ln Ste 206, Carrollton, TX 75010 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 939-1757
    Footcare P.A.
    5940 W Parker Rd Ste 202, Plano, TX 75093 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 781-1970
    Medical City Frisco
    5500 Frisco Square Blvd, Frisco, TX 75034 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 202-8875

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Carrollton Regional Medical Center
  • Medical City Plano
  • Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Bunion
Hammer Toe
Foot Fracture
Bunion
Hammer Toe
Foot Fracture

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 31 ratings
    Patient Ratings (31)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (18)
    About Dr. Sandra Gold, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatric Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 40 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1548247216
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
