Dr. Goines has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sandra Goines, DO
Overview
Dr. Sandra Goines, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Los Alamitos, CA. They graduated from Western University Of Health Sciences.
Dr. Goines works at
Locations
Sandra L. Goines D.o. A Medical Corp.5242 Katella Ave Ste 106, Los Alamitos, CA 90720 Directions (562) 431-5010
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
She spends at least an hour with us when we see her. Very professional and cares about her patients. Her staff is very compassionate and caring especially Rothy, her nurse.
About Dr. Sandra Goines, DO
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1790756054
Education & Certifications
- Western University Of Health Sciences
- Family Practice/OMT
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Goines accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Goines has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Goines. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goines.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goines, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Goines appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.