Overview

Dr. Sandra Giron, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in North Bergen, NJ. They completed their residency with Nyu Downtown Hospital



Dr. Giron works at OB/GYN Associates of North Jersey in North Bergen, NJ with other offices in Hoboken, NJ, Clifton, NJ, Jersey City, NJ and Hackensack, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Chronic Pelvic Pain and Mastodynia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.