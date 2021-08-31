See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Paterson, NJ
Dr. Sandra Gibiezaite, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
3 (15)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Sandra Gibiezaite, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Paterson, NJ. 

Dr. Gibiezaite works at DePaul Center in Paterson, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Vitamin D Deficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    St Josephs Regional Medical Center
    11 Getty Ave, Paterson, NJ 07503 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 754-2270

  • Saint Joseph's University Medical Center

Vitamin D Deficiency
Hypothyroidism
Ultrasound, Thyroid
Vitamin D Deficiency
Hypothyroidism
Ultrasound, Thyroid

Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Dexamethasone Suppression Test Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetic Evaluation Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Dynamic Endocrine Function Test Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypoparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Evaluation Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Water Deprivation Test Chevron Icon
Adrenal Incidentaloma Chevron Icon
Adrenal Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Congenital Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Continuous Glucose Monitoring Chevron Icon
Cushing's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Diabetes Insipidus Chevron Icon
Familial Hypercholesterolemia Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Growth Hormone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hyperaldosteronism Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypopituitarism Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Subacute Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Biopsy Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Turner Syndrome Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • American Republic
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Aug 31, 2021
    Aug 31, 2021
Dr. G is the best Dr I have ever worked with. I have been a patient of hers since 2016. She is thoughtful, so detail oriented, patient, and spends time at each visit to talk you through the specifics of your health. She discovered my thyroid cancer in 2019, which other drs told me they would have overlooked based on how small my nodule was, but Dr. G didn't. In addition, has helped me through regulating my thyroid medicine, calcium, sending me for regular bloodwork to monitor different levels that need to monitored closely. I also work with her to manage blood sugar levels. Robin (Dr. G's nurse) is always a resource of help when I have a question or need a refill on meds, and so amazing to work with. Dr. G is an all star, and I wish more Drs were as thoughtful and knowledgeable as she is.
    Mariel — Aug 31, 2021
    Board Certifications
    • Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
    Board Certifications
