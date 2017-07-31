Dr. Sandra Garcia-Ortiz, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Garcia-Ortiz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sandra Garcia-Ortiz, DPM
Overview
Dr. Sandra Garcia-Ortiz, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Hialeah, FL. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from Barry University / School of Graduate Medical Science and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami, Larkin Community Hospital Palm Springs, South Miami Hospital and West Kendall Baptist Hospital.
Locations
-
1
Sandra Garcia-Ortiz DPM PA, Hialeah, FL250 W 49th St, Hialeah, FL 33012 Directions (305) 826-1365
-
2
Dr. Sandra Garcia-Ortiz401 Coral Way Ste 309, Coral Gables, FL 33134 Directions (305) 529-1971
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Hospital Of Miami
- Larkin Community Hospital Palm Springs
- South Miami Hospital
- West Kendall Baptist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Preferred Medical Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Great doctor ! Explains what is wrong and what are the possible treatments . My toenails were horrible and I had tried every treatment without success . When I finally saw Dr. Garcia she recommended the laser treatment and it worked great . Six months later my toe nails were fungus free. Thank you Dr. Garcia .
About Dr. Sandra Garcia-Ortiz, DPM
- Podiatric Surgery
- 15 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1093038150
Education & Certifications
- Mount Sinai Medical Center
- Barry University / School of Graduate Medical Science
- SCHOOL OF MEDICINE JUAN N. CORPAS
