Dr. Sandra Forem, MD

Pediatric Neurology
4 (19)
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Sandra Forem, MD is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Neurology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.

Dr. Forem works at NYU Langone Neurology Associates in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Neurology Associates
    222 E 41st St Fl 9, New York, NY 10017 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 263-7744

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Migraine
Tic Disorders
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Migraine
Tic Disorders

All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Tic Disorders Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Tourette's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Chorea (Excluding Huntington's Chorea) Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Craniosynostosis, Autosomal Dominant Chevron Icon
Developmental Delay Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Febrile Convulsion Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Hypotonia - Failure to Thrive - Microcephaly Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Myopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Arteriovenous Malformation Chevron Icon
Rathke's Cleft Cyst Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Spasticity Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Tethered Spinal Cord Syndrome Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Vista Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Dr. Sandra Forem, MD

    • Pediatric Neurology
    • 43 years of experience
    • English
    • 1598766776
    Education & Certifications

    • Columbia University Neur Institute
    • Columbia University
    • Mt Sinai Hospital
    • Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons
    • Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology and Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sandra Forem, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Forem is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Forem has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Forem has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Forem works at NYU Langone Neurology Associates in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Forem’s profile.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Forem. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Forem.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Forem, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Forem appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

