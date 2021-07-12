Overview

Dr. Sandra Fogelman, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Allentown, PA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Universidade Federal Do Rio De Janeiro, Centro De Ciencias Da Saude, Faculdade De Medicina and is affiliated with Lehigh Valley Hospital - 17th Street, Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest, Lehigh Valley Hospital - Muhlenberg and St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus.



Dr. Fogelman works at Adult Medicine & Geriatric Associates in Allentown, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.