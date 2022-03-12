Dr. Sandra Fleming, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fleming is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sandra Fleming, MD
Dr. Sandra Fleming, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in Wellesley Hills, MA. They specialize in Gynecology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Brigham And Women's Faulkner Hospital and Newton - Wellesley Hospital.
Woman's Wellness Center386 Washington St Ste 2, Wellesley Hills, MA 02481 Directions (617) 326-3232Tuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday10:00am - 3:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
- Brigham And Women's Faulkner Hospital
- Newton - Wellesley Hospital
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Fallon Community Health Plan
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Fleming is always so kind. I find her so easy to talk to and so patient.
- Gynecology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1972595171
- Boston Medical Center
- Boston Medical Center
- Boston University School Of Medicine
Dr. Fleming has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fleming accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fleming works at
99 patients have reviewed Dr. Fleming. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fleming.
