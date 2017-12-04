Dr. Fallon has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sandra Fallon, MD
Overview
Dr. Sandra Fallon, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They graduated from University College of Cork / National University of Ireland and is affiliated with Providence Saint John's Health Center.
Dr. Fallon works at
Locations
Sandra Fallon MD Inc3201 Wilshire Blvd Ste 205, Santa Monica, CA 90403 Directions (310) 453-4455Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Saint John's Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Fallon is simply the best. I have many friends in Santa Monica and they all know, revere, and respect her. My personal experience with her is extensive - two aortic valve replacements, endocarditis, and many other issues. And Sandra has been there with me, every step of the way - advising, referring, and caring. I can't tell you how often this woman has stepped up when my life was on the line and brought me back. I owe her a lot. And I recommend her highly.
About Dr. Sandra Fallon, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1801947312
Education & Certifications
- Cedars Sinai Medical Center
- Cedars Sinai Med Center
- Regl Hosp
- University College of Cork / National University of Ireland
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Fallon has seen patients for Congenital Heart Disease, Mitral Valve Regurgitation and Congenital Heart Defects, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fallon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Fallon. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fallon.
