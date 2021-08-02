Dr. Sandra Everett, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Everett is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sandra Everett, MD
Overview
Dr. Sandra Everett, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Of Buffalo.
Dr. Everett works at
Locations
Arnold I Edelman1176 Main St, Buffalo, NY 14209 Directions (716) 881-7900
Nk Optical LLC4245 Union Rd Ste 105, Buffalo, NY 14225 Directions (716) 839-0884
Wny Eye Center301 Sterling Dr, Orchard Park, NY 14127 Directions (320) 230-8555
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Hospital Of Buffalo
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Everett is thorough and shares readily what she sees and or is looking for. She has been my opthalmologist for many years. And I see great because she stays ahead of problems
About Dr. Sandra Everett, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1174634976
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Everett has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Everett accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Everett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Everett works at
Dr. Everett has seen patients for Corneal Ulcer, Corneal Diseases and Keratitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Everett on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Everett. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Everett.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Everett, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Everett appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.